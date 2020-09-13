Jacobs carried the ball 25 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against Carolina. He also added four receptions for 46 yards.

Jacobs found the end zone regularly, with all three of his scores coming from within 10 yards. Also encouraging was his involvement in the receiving game, as Jacobs failed to record four receptions in any contest during his rookie campaign. Jacobs is locked in to a bellcow role for the Raiders and should be a key part of their offense in Week 2 against the Saints.