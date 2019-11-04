Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Scores twice in monster effort
Jacobs carried 28 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.
Jacobs notched a new career high in rush attempts while coming four yards shy of his personal best in that category. He scored a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added a three-yard score just before halftime, giving him three multi-touchdown games this season. He failed to haul in either of his two targets and continues to lack in the pass-catching department, but he's otherwise been a useful fantasy asset of late. Jacobs will look to keep it up Thursday at home against the Chargers.
