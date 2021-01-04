Jacobs carried the ball 15 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Broncos. He failed to catch his only target.

After gashing Denver for two TDs in their first meeting in Week 10, Jacobs repeated the feat in the season finale. The second-year back finished the campaign with 1,065 rushing yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns, but he dealt with nagging injuries once again and has yet to play a full 16-game schedule. Jacobs will head into 2021 at the top of the Raiders backfield depth chart.