Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Seen as game-time decision
The Raiders are viewing Jacobs (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Titans, as a true game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jacobs revealed earlier this week through social media that he's been battling a fractured plate in his right shoulder since the Oct. 20 game against Green Bay. While the rookie has been plenty effective over the Raiders' subsequent six games (566 total yards, three touchdowns), the injury has limited his practice time and looks like it's becoming more difficult for him to manage. He sat out the Raiders' first two practices of Week 14 before returning in a limited capacity for Friday's walk-through session, rendering him more of a tossup to suit up Sunday than compared to previous weeks. The Raiders will presumably put Jacobs through a pregame workout before revealing whether he'll be active or inactive 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
