Jacobs (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in New Orleans after practicing fully Friday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Jacobs' reps were capped at practices Wednesday and Thursday, but the running back may have just been getting some additional maintenance after handling 20-plus carries for the third game in a row in the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Texans. He parlayed his 20 carries (and three receptions) into 155 yards from scrimmage and a season-high three touchdowns in the win, but open running room could be harder to find in New Orleans. The Saints have allowed the second-most points per game (28.6) this season, but their run defense has surrendered more than 40 fewer yards per game (123.1) than the Texans' league-worst total (164.7).