Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Shoulder remains an issue
Coach Jon Gruden acknowledged Monday that Jacobs -- who has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 7 -- had a hard time taking off his shoulder pads off after Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.
Gruden praised the running back's toughness, while suggesting that the status of Jacobs for the coming weeks will continue be in some question. That's not to say that the 6-8 Raiders are inclined to shut Jacobs down, but he'll need to be monitored closely during practice in the coming days to see if his shoulder rebounds well enough for him to play this coming weekend against the Chargers. For now, consider Jacobs -- who carried 24 times for 89 yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards against Jacksonville -- questionable for Week 16 action.
