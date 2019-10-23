Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Shoulder still sore

Coach Jon Gruden said that Jacobs is "still very sore" due to a shoulder injury he suffered Sunday against the Packers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The running back didn't practice Wednesday, but given that he toughed it out after sustaining the injury this past Sunday, he has a shot to play this weekend against the Texans, provided he's able to return to practice Thursday or Friday. Next up for carries for the Raiders in the event that Jacobs is limited or out against Houston are DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.