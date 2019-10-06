Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Skies for the game-winner
Jacobs ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and added 20 yards on three catches during Sunday's 24-21 win over Chicago.
Jacobs capped the comeback in the closing minutes of Sunday's contest, leaping over the Bears' defense for a two-yard touchdown to put Oakland on top for good. Jacobs' two touchdowns were his first since Week 1, but he's comfortably the most reliable Raider from a fantasy perspective -- tallying at least 99 total yards in four of five games. He'll be counted on in Week 7 against a Packers defense that is pesky against the pass, but has been exposed at times by good running backs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...