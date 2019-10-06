Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Skies for the game-winner

Jacobs ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and added 20 yards on three catches during Sunday's 24-21 win over Chicago.

Jacobs capped the comeback in the closing minutes of Sunday's contest, leaping over the Bears' defense for a two-yard touchdown to put Oakland on top for good. Jacobs' two touchdowns were his first since Week 1, but he's comfortably the most reliable Raider from a fantasy perspective -- tallying at least 99 total yards in four of five games. He'll be counted on in Week 7 against a Packers defense that is pesky against the pass, but has been exposed at times by good running backs.