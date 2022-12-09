Jacobs is set to undergo tests after injuring a pinkie finger in Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The running back underwent some initial X-rays during the game, which returned negative. Jacobs was able to return to action after popping his finger back into place, finishing the night with 27 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 15 yards. Jacobs has some added healing time ahead of the team's Dec. 18 contest against the Patriots in Week 15.