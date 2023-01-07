Jacobs (hip/oblique/personal) is in line to play Saturday against the Chiefs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday while spending time in Tulsa with his father, who had emergency heart surgery per sources, the Raiders listed the running back (who has been managing hip and oblique injuries) as questionable for the contest, but per Pelissero, Jacobs is slated to be available versus Kansas City. Official confirmation of Jacobs' Week 18 status will arrive upon the release of the team's inactives ahead of Saturday's 4:30 ET kickoff.