Jacobs (quadricep) remains listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers, but his status for the contest is considered "very much in doubt," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs is taking a designation into the contest after he was listed as a non-participant on all three of the Raiders' Week 15 practice reports, though the team merely held a walk-through sessions due to the quick turnaround from Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings. Late in that game, Jacobs appeared to sustain the quad injury, and he ultimately didn't check back into the contest after the Raiders initially deemed him questionable to return. Rapoport suggests that Jacobs won't be cleared to suit up Thursday if the Raiders believe he's at risk of making his injury worse by playing, so a decision on his status may hinge on how he looks during a pregame warmup. Official word on Jacobs' availability (or lack thereof) should arrive when the Raiders release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Jacobs is forced to miss his first game of the season, the Raiders would likely lean heavily on a combination of Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah out of the backfield.