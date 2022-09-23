Jacobs (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Jacobs capped Week 3 prep with back-to-back absences, the result of an illness. Gutierrez also reported that Jacobs won't travel with the Raiders to Nashville on Friday, meaning the running back's status truly is up in the air. If Jacobs is unable to make the trip to Tennessee or shows up and eventually is limited or out Sunday, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White are on hand to take on whatever Jacobs is unable to.
