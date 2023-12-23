Jacobs (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Kansas City.

Jacobs was unable to practice before sitting out the Raiders' Week 15 win against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football due to a quad injury that he sustained four days earlier versus the Vikings. As Las Vegas reconvened for practice this Thursday, he managed just one limited session (Friday) during Week 16 prep while also dealing with an illness. Interim coach Antonio Pierce implied to Vic Tafur of The Athletic that because Monday's contest is a must-win situation, he expects "all the guys to play," even those that aren't healthy. Consequently, Jacobs may be trending toward a return to action, but if he's unable to do so, Zamir White likely would lead the team's backfield.