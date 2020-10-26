Jacobs rushed 10 times for 17 yards and brought in three of four targets for 14 yards in the Raiders' 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jacobs' rushing prospects weren't exactly bright going into a matchup against the stingiest run defense in the league, but his 1.7 yards per carry average was nevertheless somewhat jarring from a fantasy perspective. The second-year back has now averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in three straight contests, and in five of Las Vegas' six games overall. Jacobs did encouragingly retain a relatively solid role in the passing game Sunday, however, and he'll look to boost his numbers significantly across the board in a Week 8 encounter with the Browns' vulnerable rush defense.