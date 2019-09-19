Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Still limited at practice
Jacobs (groin/hip) was limited at practice again Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
As the report notes, Jacobs also "took to social media (Thursday) to say he had lost 10 pounds" due to an illness. After playing through a groin injury in Week 2, having felt under the weather of late and now being listed with a hip issue, Jacobs could well be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings. That said, we still expect the rookie back to suit up this weekend. We'll let you know if that outlook changes, however, based on his Friday practice participation.
