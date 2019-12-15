Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Still trending toward playing
Jacobs (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, remains on track to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After sitting out the Week 14 loss to the Titans, Jacobs indicated earlier this week that he intended to resume playing, even though his fractured right shoulder plate still hasn't fully healed. The Raiders were apparently satisfied with the results of Jacobs' recent MRI, and the rookie was further able to restore some faith in his health by practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. So long as his shoulder cooperates, Jacobs isn't expected to face any specific restrictions with his snap or touch count in Week 15.
