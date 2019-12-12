Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Stretching Thursday

Jacobs (shoulder) took part in the team stretch during the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jacobs was held out Week 14 due to a fractured plate in his right shoulder, which he initially suffered in the Raiders' Week 7 loss in Green Bay. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, a subsequent MRI revealed positive results, giving Jacobs a good shot to keep his DNP stretch to just one game. After logging a limited session Wednesday, Jacobs appears as if he'll at least match that activity level one day later. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether he was 'limited' or 'full'.