Jacobs rushed the ball 17 times for 45 yards in Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs. He added two receptions for five yards.

Jacobs accounted for 17 of 18 carries by Las Vegas running backs, but he struggled to find room to run. His longest gain of the day went for 12 yards, though he still managed only 2.6 yards per carry. Jacobs ends the season with 1,653 rushing yards, which will likely be good enough to lead the league. He also chipped in 53 receptions for 400 yards while finding the end zone a total of 12 times. Jacobs is set to become a free agent and will be one of the top available running backs.