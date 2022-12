Jacobs is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Rams due to a hand injury.

Jacobs ripped off a 15-yard run early in the third quarter but landed hard on his arm and jammed his hand in the turf. He was seen on the sideline having his hand taped and was later spotted heading into the locker room to get X-rays. Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah figure to fill in while Jacobs remains sidelined.