Jacobs (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Jacobs, who missed practice Thursday and Friday, didn't initially travel with the team, but subsequently made his way to Nashville in advance of the contest. After testing things out in warmups, the Raiders' top back will give it a go Sunday. It remains to be seen if Jacobs will be limited at all in the contest but when he needs a breather versus Tennessee, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White are on hand to absorb complementary snaps behind Jacobs, who has logged 29 carries for 126 yards and two catches for 28 yards through his first two games this season.