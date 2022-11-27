Jacobs (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Jacobs, who practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday, was added to the Raiders' injury report Friday after being limited in practice due to a calf issue. He'll give it a go Sunday, and barring any in-game setbacks, he should continue to lead his team's backfield in Week 12, with Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and Zamir White available to handle complementary/change-of-pace snaps. Through 10 games to date, Jacobs has handled the bulk of his team's rushing duties, having logged 183 carries for 930 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 34 catches for 251 yards in that span.