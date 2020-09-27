Jacobs (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Jacobs returned to a limited session Friday and he'll give it a go Sunday. Assuming no in-game issues, he's poised to continue to head the Raiders' backfield versus New England. Through his team's first two games, Jacobs has logged 52 carries for 181 yards and three TDs, while adding seven catches on nine targets for 63 yards.
