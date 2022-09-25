Jacobs (illness, questionable) is in line to work out during pregame warmups to determine his availability for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, there is optimism that Jacobs -- who flew separately from the team to Tennessee ahead of the contest -- will be able to suit up, but a call on his Week 3 status won't be made until warmups in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Jacobs ends up out or limited, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White would be candidates to log added backfield work versus Tennessee.