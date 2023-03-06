The Raiders assigned their franchise tag to Jacobs on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The transaction was expected all along, as the tag keeps Jacobs from hitting the open market next week and allows the two sides to keep talking for the next four months in hopes of coming to terms on a multi-year deal. Jacobs is coming off a career year in which he rushed 340 times for a league-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added 400 receiving yards on 53 catches. Jacobs should again be a fantasy difference-maker in 2023 as the centerpiece of the Las Vegas offense.