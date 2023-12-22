Jacobs (quadricep) was present for practice Friday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Jacobs didn't practice Thursday, but his looming participation in Friday's session bodes well for his chances of suiting up Monday against the Chiefs. The Raiders' second injury report of the week will be released later Friday and will shed light on the extent of Jacobs' practice participation.
