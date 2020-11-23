Jacobs rushed 17 times for 55 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Jacobs was held under 4.0 yards per carry by Kansas City's defense for the second time in as many meetings this year. Unlike their previous meeting back in Week 5, the bruising back saw fewer touches and one less score despite the Raiders playing ahead for the majority of the contest. Perhaps a more run-centric gameplan could have altered the disappointing outcome of the contest for the rising star and the rest of Raider Nation. Despite the inefficient output, Jacobs reached double-digit fantasy points in standard scoring formats for the fourth consecutive week. The 3-7 Falcons are on tap Sunday, but they have been playing better of late, and have been particularly stingy against the run this season (99.0 rushing yards allowed per game).