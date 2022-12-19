Jacobs carried the ball 22 times for 93 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Patriots.

New England's defense did its best to contain Jacobs and managed to keep him out of the end zone for the first time since Week 11, but the running back still topped 100 scrimmage yards for the sixth straight game. Jacobs remains on course for his first career rushing crown, sitting at 1,495 yards -- almost 200 more than Derrick Henry -- heading into a Week 16 trip to Pittsburgh.