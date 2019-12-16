Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in return
Jacobs carried the ball 24 times for 89 yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.
After missing last week's loss to the Titans with a shoulder issue, Jacobs saw his usual workload in his return to the lineup and topped 100 scrimmage yards for the ninth time in 13 games. The rookie hasn't found the end zone since Week 10 against the Chargers, but he'll get a chance to do it again when the two teams meet for the second time next Sunday.
