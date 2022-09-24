Jacobs (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, will travel to Tennessee, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

This is important because the Raiders strongly suggested the veteran starter wouldn't be able to travel with the team Saturday. Fantasy managers will still need to check in regarding Jacobs' status before the 1:00 PM ET kickoff, especially considering the 24-year-old did not participate in back-to-back practices.