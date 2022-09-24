Jacobs (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, will travel to Tennessee, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
This is important because the Raiders strongly suggested the veteran starter wouldn't be able to travel with the team Saturday. Fantasy managers will still need to check in regarding Jacobs' status before the 1:00 PM ET kickoff, especially considering the 24-year-old did not participate in back-to-back practices.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Still dealing with illness•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Big workload with mediocre results•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Efficient with light usage•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: May cede more snaps this season•