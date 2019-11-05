Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Turns in full workout

Jacobs (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs' unrestricted showing clears up any concern about his health heading into Thursday's game against the Chargers. The rookie should be in store for another sizable workload after earning no fewer than 17 touches in any of the Raiders' past five games.

