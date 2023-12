Jacobs (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Jacobs, who was listed as a 'DNP' Wednesday through Friday, approached the contest listed as doubtful and now that it's been confirmed that he'll miss his third straight contest, Zamir White is once again slated to lead the Raiders backfield in Week 17. Jacobs will now target a potential return to action in the team's regular-season finale next weekend against the Broncos.