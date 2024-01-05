Jacobs (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Broncos.

With Jacobs, who last saw game action in Week 14, ruled out for the contest, Zamir White is once again slated to lead the Raiders' backfield Sunday. Jacobs thus finishes the 2023 campaign with 233 carries for 805 yards and six TDs to go along with 37 catches (on 54 targets) for 296 yards in 13 games. The 2019 first-rounder played this past season on a one-year deal with Las Vegas worth $11.8 million that he signed this past August.