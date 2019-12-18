Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Won't play Sunday
Coach Jon Gruden noted Wednesday that Jacobs (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders will hold Jacobs out this week, then see if the running back can give it a go in Week 17 against the Broncos. In Jacobs' absence this weekend, DeAndre Washington is in line to head the team's rushing attack, with Jalen Richard on hand to work in a complementary role.
