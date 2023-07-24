Jacobs will not report to training camp for the Raiders and was spotted on a flight out of Las Vegas on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, intends to hold out of training camp beginning Tuesday. He and the Raiders failed to reach agreement on a long-term contract by last Monday's deadline, and because he hasn't yet signed his franchise tag, the team will not be able to fine him for practice absences. That gives Jacobs, who led the league in rushing and yards from scrimmage last season, leverage to hold out until Week 1 before he starts facing significant financial penalties. To call the 2019 first-round integral to Las Vegas' offense would be an understatement, and the team will need to divvy first-team reps between Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden until he returns to the practice field.