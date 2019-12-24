Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Works during Tuesday's walkthrough
Jacobs (shoulder) participated in Tuesday's walkthrough, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Absent two of the past three games due to a fractured right shoulder plate, Jacobs appears to be putting himself on a path to another appearance before the end of the regular season. Considering the Raiders still have a chance to make the playoffs, however faint it may be, the team would behoove itself by trotting out its optimal offense Week 17. Ultimately, though, Jacobs' activity level the next few days will go a long way toward Oakland's decision-making process. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are on hand in the event Jacobs again is unavailable to the backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...