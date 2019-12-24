Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Works during Tuesday's walkthrough

Jacobs (shoulder) participated in Tuesday's walkthrough, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Absent two of the past three games due to a fractured right shoulder plate, Jacobs appears to be putting himself on a path to another appearance before the end of the regular season. Considering the Raiders still have a chance to make the playoffs, however faint it may be, the team would behoove itself by trotting out its optimal offense Week 17. Ultimately, though, Jacobs' activity level the next few days will go a long way toward Oakland's decision-making process. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are on hand in the event Jacobs again is unavailable to the backfield.

