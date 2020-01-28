Play

Mauro had 19 tackles (11 solo) and one pass break up in 13 games this season.

The 28-year-old was a solid depth option for the Raiders across the defensive line, seeing a total of 285 defensive and 26 special teams snaps. Mauro will hit free agency this offseason, as he could be looking for his fourth team in his career if he elects to sign elsewhere.

