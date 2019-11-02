Mauro (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Mauro was unable to practice all week, so his questionable designation appears a little optimistic. If he does end up being unable to suit up, look for Arden Key and Benson Mayowa to see a few more snaps than usual providing depth at defensive end.

