Mauro is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Thursday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear how Mauro picked up the injury, and the severity remains undisclosed. This is tough news for the Stanford product, considering he was just listed as the starting defensive end opposite Clelin Ferrell on the Raiders' depth chart last week. With Mauro sidelined, that should open the door for Benson Mayowa and James Cowser to see more reps.