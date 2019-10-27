Mauro was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with a groin injury.

Mauro made one tackle before leaving this contest in the first half. The 28-year-old defensive end has a consistent role on the Raiders' defense with at least 24 defensive snaps in every game. The Raiders will roll out Arden Key and Benson Mayowa behind starters Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby as long as Mauro is out.