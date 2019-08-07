Mauro is listed as the starting defensive end across from rookie Clelin Ferrell on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart heading into their first preseason contest against the Rams, Eddie Paskal of the team's official site reports.

Mauro has amassed only three total sacks throughout the entirety of his five seasons in the NFL, but the 28-year-old has spent much of training camp as a member of the Raiders' first-team defense and he could be in line for a much steadier role than previously seen with the Cardinals and Giants. Benson Mayowa and Arden Key figure to challenge Mauro for playing time, while Ferrell enjoys a healthy workload on the opposite side after being selected fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.