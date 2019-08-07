Raiders' Josh Mauro: Listed as starting DE
Mauro is listed as the starting defensive end across from rookie Clelin Ferrell on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart heading into their first preseason contest against the Rams, Eddie Paskal of the team's official site reports.
Mauro has amassed only three total sacks throughout the entirety of his five seasons in the NFL, but the 28-year-old has spent much of training camp as a member of the Raiders' first-team defense and he could be in line for a much steadier role than previously seen with the Cardinals and Giants. Benson Mayowa and Arden Key figure to challenge Mauro for playing time, while Ferrell enjoys a healthy workload on the opposite side after being selected fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...
-
WR Preview: AFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing...
-
WR Preview: NFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are turning...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Mack
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...