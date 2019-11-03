Mauro (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Mauro didn't suit up for practice in any fashion, so this news isn't quite surprising. Now that the Stanford product is officially inactive, Arden Key and Benson Mayowa are expected to be the primary beneficiaries to see a few more depth snaps on defense.

