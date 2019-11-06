Mauro (groin) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Mauro will sit out a second consecutive game after suffering a groin injury in Week 8's loss to the Texans. Before the injury, he worked in a reserve role behind Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby and recorded 11 tackles and a pass breakup.

