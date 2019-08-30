Raiders' Josh Mauro: Returns from hamstring injury
Mauro (hamstring) recorded four tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 17-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks.
Mauro, who missed the Raiders' first three preseason tilts due to a hamstring injury, enjoyed a hefty workload in his return as he logged 41 of a possible 46 defensive snaps. According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair, Mauro is now feeling ready ahead of Week 1 as he projects to start across from rookie Clelin Ferrell at defensive end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...