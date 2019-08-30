Mauro (hamstring) recorded four tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 17-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Mauro, who missed the Raiders' first three preseason tilts due to a hamstring injury, enjoyed a hefty workload in his return as he logged 41 of a possible 46 defensive snaps. According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair, Mauro is now feeling ready ahead of Week 1 as he projects to start across from rookie Clelin Ferrell at defensive end.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...