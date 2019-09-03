Mauro re-signed with the Raiders on Monday.

Mauro was initially let go Sunday to make room for quarterback DeShone Kizer. The 24-year-old missed Oakland's first three preseason games with a hamstring injury but was able to play in the finale and log four tackles over 41 snaps.

