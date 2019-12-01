Play

Mauro (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Mauro has played just 31 total snaps the past two weeks for the Raiders, so this news isn't quite surprising. In his stead, look for Benson Mayowa and Dion Jordan to possibly see an uptick in depth defensive line reps.

