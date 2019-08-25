Raiders' Justin Ellis: Dealing with new injury
Coach Jon Gruden said Sunday that Ellis is dealing with a knee injury and his status for Week 1 is unclear, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ellis is coming off a season in which we was placed on IR with a foot injury, and is now dealing with further injury. It's unclear how the Louisiana Tech product picked up the nick, but the fact that he could miss Week 1 means it's at least a multi-week injury. If Ellis can't go for the start of the regular season, P.J Hall and Maurice Hurst would be candidates to draw the start at defensive tackle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...