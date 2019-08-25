Coach Jon Gruden said Sunday that Ellis is dealing with a knee injury and his status for Week 1 is unclear, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ellis is coming off a season in which we was placed on IR with a foot injury, and is now dealing with further injury. It's unclear how the Louisiana Tech product picked up the nick, but the fact that he could miss Week 1 means it's at least a multi-week injury. If Ellis can't go for the start of the regular season, P.J Hall and Maurice Hurst would be candidates to draw the start at defensive tackle.