Coach Jon Gruden said Sunday that Ellis is dealing with a knee injury and his status for Week 1 is unclear, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ellis is coming off a season in which we was placed on IR with a foot injury, and is now dealing with further injury. It's unclear how the Louisiana Tech product picked up the nick, but the fact that he could miss Week 1 means it's at least a multi-week injury. If Ellis can't go for the start of the regular season, P.J Hall and Maurice Hurst would be candidates to draw the start at defensive tackle.

More News
Our Latest Stories