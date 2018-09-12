Raiders' Justin Ellis: Dealing with strained ligaments in foot
Ellis sustained strained ligaments in his foot in Monday's season-opening loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Raiders are labeling Ellis as week-to-week with the injury, making it unlikely he'll be ready to play Sunday in Denver. After tallying 48 stops in 16 games in 2017, Ellis was shut out of the tackle column across 52 snaps in the Week 1 loss before departing. In addition to Ellis, fellow defensive tackles P.J. Hall (ankle) and Brian Price (hamstring) are also nursing injuries, which could prompt the Raiders to sign Johnathan Hankins to shore up the line, according to Rapoport.
