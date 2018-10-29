Coach Jon Gruden said that Ellis (foot) is expected to return to practice this week, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Ellis is a candidate to return from injured reserve if he's able to return to full health. The fifth-year pro sustained strained ligaments in his foot during Oakland's loss to the Rams in Week 1, and should be approaching the end of his recovery timeline. Ellis' eventual return to practice should shed some light on his chances of playing again this season.