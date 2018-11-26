Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Ellis (foot) will be activated from injured reserve Week 13, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Ellis initially resumed practicing Nov. 21, and appears to be nearing a return to the active roster. The fifth-year pro seems to have fully recovered from a sprained foot sustained Week 1 of the regular season. When he's able to retake the field, Ellis will serve as a special teams piece and depth defensive tackle.