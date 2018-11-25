Raiders' Justin Ellis: Eyeing Week 13 return
Ellis (foot) could be activated off Injured Reserve in advance of Oakland's Week 13 matchup with Kansas City, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Ellis sprained his foot in Week 1 leading to his placement on IR. He returned to practice but has yet to be placed on the active roster. If he does return he'll figure to serve as a backup defensive tackle and special teams player.
